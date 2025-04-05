Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Show In Vain As LSG Register Thrilling Win against Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in a closely-fought encounter, as MI failed to chase down a target of 204. Despite Hardik Pandya contributing with both bat and ball (5/36 and 28 off 16), and a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav, MI fell short. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram struck fifties for LSG, who clinched their second victory of the season despite another failure with the bat for Rs 27 crore captain Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians decided to retire out Tilak Varma with seven balls remaining in their run chase. Tilak, who was batting on 25 off 23 deliveries, suddenly went off the pitch before the final ball of Shardul Thakur’s over and was replaced by Mitchell Santner.

MI need 24 off 7 balls at that moment but Avesh Khan successfully defended 22 runs in the final over to clinch the match for LSG.