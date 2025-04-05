PM Modi In Sri Lanka On 3-Day Visit To Boost Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday evening on a three-day visit to explore ways to bolster overall bilateral ties, especially in areas of energy, trade, connectivity, digitalisation and defence.
The prime minister landed in the Sri Lankan capital after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).
Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake later today. Following the meeting, India and Sri Lanka are expected to come out with around 10 outcomes, including boosting cooperation in areas of defence, energy security and digitalisation.
The prime minister’s visit to Sri Lanka comes at a time the island nation is showing signs of recovery from the economic stress