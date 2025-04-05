TVK leader Vijay Demands 99-Year Lease for Katchatheevu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has urged the central government to secure Katchatheevu on a 99-year lease from Sri Lanka as an interim measure until a permanent solution is reached. He emphasized that the agreement must be finalized without compromise and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to insist on this during his diplomatic engagements with Sri Lanka.

Highlighting the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Vijay pointed out that over 800 fishermen have lost their lives due to attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy. He criticized both the ruling BJP at the center and the DMK in Tamil Nadu for their inaction, accusing them of using the issue for political mileage without taking concrete steps. He condemned the BJP for protecting fishermen from Gujarat while neglecting those from Tamil Nadu.

Vijay stated that reclaiming Katchatheevu is the only long-term solution and demanded that Modi make it a priority during his upcoming Sri Lanka visit. He asserted that Tamil Nadu fishermen’s struggles must be addressed meaningfully and not used as a political tool.