Rajya Sabha confirms imposition of President’s rule in Manipur

Even though opposition members slammed the Centre for its failure to restore law and order in the state and control violence, the government said it was making all efforts to bring normalcy in the state, asserting that its policy was not to impose President’s Rule in states.

Speaking at the end of the discussion on the resolution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a meeting between the two communities from Manipur is likely to take place in the national capital soon.

Shah informed the House that two meetings between the communities had already taken place in Manipur while the House was in session.