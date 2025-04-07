Siraj shines as Gujarat defeats Hyderabad 

Mohammed Siraj was the show-stopper in GT’s 7-wicket hammering of SRH at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Siraj breathed fire with the ball. He took a four-wicket haul (4 for 17) and helped GT restrict SRH to 152 for 8 in 20 overs after opting to bowl. R Sai Kishore (2 for 24) and Prasidh Krishna (2 for 25) also impressed, picking two wickets apiece. Nitish Reddy was the top-scorer for SRH with 31 runs to his name. The innings belonged to Siraj, who struck in the first over and never stopped. SRH too started well with the ball in the second innings of the match. They reduced GT to 16 for 2 at one stage, but Washington Sundar’s sensational counter-attack (49 off 29) and Shubman Gill’s sublime knock (61 not out off 43) sealed the deal for the chasing team.