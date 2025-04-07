EPS slams Stalin over State rights

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) strongly countered DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s remarks on the AIADMK’s alliance decisions and demands. Questioning Stalin’s keen interest in his party’s political strategy, EPS likened it to a wolf worrying about the safety of sheep. He asserted that Stalin had no right to comment on matters concerning Tamil Nadu’s rights, given his own government’s failures.

Taking aim at the DMK’s role in the INDIA bloc, EPS pointed out that despite several meetings with ruling parties of neighboring states, Stalin never prioritized Tamil Nadu’s interests. He questioned whether Stalin had raised the Cauvery water dispute at the INDIA bloc meeting in Bengaluru or whether the CM had effectively represented the state’s concerns. Furthermore, he accused Stalin of failing to act during the severe floods that affected southern Tamil Nadu, alleging that the CM was more focused on national politics than the state’s welfare.

EPS further criticized the DMK for coming to power on false promises, particularly its failure to secure an exemption from the NEET exam for Tamil Nadu. He argued that Stalin’s government had failed to deliver meaningful change, leaving people disillusioned and questioning whether they could trust the DMK any longer.