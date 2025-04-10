Good Bad Ugly – Review 

High-octane action drama

Ajith plays a formidable gangster who, upon the birth of his son, decides to reform his life at the insistence of his wife (Trisha). Surrendering to the police, he spends 17 years behind bars in Mumbai. Unaware of his father’s past, his son eagerly awaits his return every birthday. However, just before his son’s 18th birthday, Ajith is released early—only to face a shocking revelation: his son has been arrested by international law enforcement in a drug case.

What led to his son’s imprisonment? Who framed him? How does Ajith fight against all odds to rescue his son? These questions form the pulsating core of Good Bad Ugly.

Much like how Karthik Subbaraj crafted Petta as a love letter to Rajinikanth, Adhik Ravichandran delivers Good Bad Ugly as a power-packed tribute to Ajith. Every frame exudes mass appeal, presenting Ajith in multiple stunning get-ups, each more stylish than the last. From start to finish, the film gallops at breakneck speed, seamlessly blending high-voltage action with emotional depth.

Ajith’s introduction scene is nothing short of electrifying—an explosion of mass elements set to Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan. Fans erupt in cheers, whistles, and applause. His dialogue delivery is razor-sharp, with punchlines that send the audience into a frenzy.

In emotional sequences, Ajith’s nuanced performance tugs at the heartstrings, particularly as he yearns for his son.

Trisha is a major strength to the film, shining in both romantic sequences and intense emotional moments. Arjun Das is a revelation in a dual villainous role—his magnetic voice and menacing presence add gravitas. His dance number, Oththa Roobai Thaarein, is a stylish delight.

Prabhu (as Ajith’s father-in-law), Prasanna (as his brother-in-law), and Sunil (as his friend) lend solid support, while Redin Kingsley keeps the laughter coming. Jackie Shroff is an imposing antagonist, making his presence felt. Special appearances by Simran and Yogi Babu add an extra spark.

GV Prakash’s music amplifies the energy, with half the credit going to Ilaiyaraaja’s evergreen tunes. The background score is electrifying but could have been toned down in certain sequences.

Cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam ensures every frame is visually stunning, making Ajith and the entire cast look spectacular on screen.

Good Bad Ugly is a no-holds-barred action entertainer that caters to Ajith fans in every possible way. With a racy screenplay, adrenaline-pumping action, and moments of heartfelt emotion, the film guarantees a theatrical experience worth savoring.

A must-watch for Ajith fans and action lovers alike!