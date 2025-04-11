Amit Shah holds meeting with TN BJP leaders in Chennai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chennai last night (April 10) at 10:20 PM on a special flight from Delhi. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai, and other senior party leaders. Following his arrival, he stayed at a star hotel in Guindy.

Amit Shah held crucial discussions with key BJP executives and alliance party leaders in Tamil Nadu, focusing on forging alliances to face the upcoming 2026 state elections. Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai, senior leaders including L. Murugan and Nainar Nagendran, along with other party functionaries, attended the meeting. The discussions were aimed at strategizing the party’s approach to strengthen its presence in the state and to build a formidable alliance to challenge the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the next elections.

Apart from the high-level political discussions, Amit Shah also paid a visit to the residence of prominent auditor and political commentator S. Gurumurthy in Mylapore. He met with several political leaders at Gurumurthy’s residence, engaging in discussions about Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and potential electoral strategies.

On the morning of April 11, Amit Shah personally visited the residence of Telangana Governor and former Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan to offer his condolences on the passing of her father, veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan. Accompanied by Annamalai and L. Murugan, he met with Tamilisai and expressed his sympathies during this difficult time. Tamilisai conveyed her gratitude to all those who extended their condolences and support.