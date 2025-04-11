Minister Duraimurugan Apologizes for Remarks Against Differently-Abled Individuals

Chennai: Minister Duraimurugan has issued an unconditional apology for his recent remarks that were perceived as derogatory towards differently-abled individuals.

Recently, while addressing a public meeting of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Minister Duraimurugan stated, “In Tamil Nadu, only DMK and AIADMK are political parties. Others do not qualify as parties. AIADMK and BJP are forming an alliance… They are trying to oppose DMK by bringing in certain individuals. However, we are prepared to face them.”

During his speech, he used terminology considered offensive towards differently-abled individuals, leading to widespread criticism.

Following the backlash, on April 11, Minister Duraimurugan issued an official statement expressing his regret.

In his statement, he acknowledged the legacy of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who emphasized respect and dignity for differently-abled individuals by coining the term “Maatru Thiranalaigal” (Differently-Abled). Duraimurugan admitted that, in the heat of the speech, he mistakenly used an outdated and offensive term.

“Our party leader (Chief Minister M.K. Stalin) brought this to my attention, and I was deeply shocked and saddened. As someone nurtured under the leadership of Karunanidhi, this is a grave mistake on my part. I understand that my words have hurt the sentiments of differently-abled individuals, and for that, I offer my unconditional apology,” Duraimurugan stated.

He further assured that such an incident would not happen again and conveyed his regret to Chief Minister Stalin as well.

It is noteworthy that this apology comes shortly after DMK leader Ponmudi was stripped of his party position following controversial remarks about women. The party’s response to such remarks indicates a strict stance against offensive rhetoric within its ranks.