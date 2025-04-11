Controversial remark: Ponmudy removed from party post

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has relieved Minister K. Ponmudy from his post as the party’s Deputy General Secretary after his recent remarks at a meeting sparked widespread outrage, particularly from feminist groups. His comments, deemed objectionable, triggered strong reactions within the party and from the public, leading to swift action from the leadership.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was among the first to publicly denounce Ponmudy’s statements, calling them “unacceptable” in a post on X. She further asserted that vulgar language, regardless of context, should not be tolerated.

Ponmudy had previously drawn criticism for his controversial remarks about North Indian workers, where he linked them to selling pani puri in Tamil Nadu, taking a jibe at those advocating Hindi for employment opportunities.

Following Ponmudy’s removal, DMK Rajya Sabha MP ‘Tiruchi’ Siva has been appointed as the new Deputy General Secretary of the party.

His appointment is seen as an effort to restore stability within the DMK leadership while reinforcing the party’s commitment to respectful discourse. The move also reflects DMK’s intent to distance itself from statements that could invite backlash or damage its political standing.