Time running out as strugglers CSK, KKR face off in IPL

A beleaguered Chennai Super Kings will have their task cut out against Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to break a frustrating run of defeats in front of their loyal but success-deprived supporters in the ongoing Indian Premier League here on Friday.
Heading into the critical game, in which a loss could spell more trouble for CSK, the home team is taking some solace from the batters’ impressive show in the last match against Punjab Kings, which they lost by 18 runs after being set a stiff target of 219 in Mullanpur.
CSK are now hoping for a change in fortune at Chepauk, which has so far this season not afforded them the advantage it has been know to give in the past, something that has also forced longtime coach Stephen Fleming to express his frustration after a massive loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru some days back.
CSK did not enjoy home advantage at Chepauk, which has been a significant factor in their previous success. The pitch has changed significantly, making it harder for them to read and adapt to.
For CSK to change the tide, they have no option but to try and get acclimatised to the conditions here, and their spinners will have to find ways to succeed at a venue in which they have dominated for a prolonged period.
CSK will have to do course correction in order to get back to winning ways and as has been the case in last couple of weeks, a lot of the focus will again be on veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who smashed a 12-ball 27 against PBKS with three sixes and a four.
The likes of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube will be entering the match on the back of some welcome runs, and that is one positive for CSK in these difficult times.