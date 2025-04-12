BJP and AIADMK Join Hands for 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

The BJP and AIADMK have revived their alliance and will fight the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections together.

The decision was made after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. They announced the alliance in a joint press conference along with BJP State President K Annamalai and AIADMK’s K P Munusamy.

Amit Shah said the alliance would contest under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He confirmed that AIADMK would lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

He expressed confidence that the alliance would win and form the government. Calling it a “natural alliance,” he recalled BJP’s past ties with AIADMK during Jayalalithaa’s time.

Shah also stated that AIADMK did not make any demands before rejoining the alliance, despite their earlier split in 2023.