Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed AIADMK’s return to the NDA. He said the alliance would work to remove the corrupt and divisive DMK government.

In a post on X, Modi said he was happy that AIADMK joined the NDA family. He promised to take Tamil Nadu to new heights with the support of NDA partners.

He also said the alliance would fulfill the vision of AIADMK founder MGR and J Jayalalithaa.

“Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress!” he wrote.