Nainar Nagendran Elected as TN BJP President unopposed

BJP leader Nainar Nagendran has been elected unopposed as the 13th President of Tamil Nadu BJP.

The official announcement will be made today by senior BJP leaders.

Nagendran, a former AIADMK leader, joined the BJP in 2017. He is the BJP Legislature Party leader and an MLA from Tirunelveli.

Nominations were accepted at BJP headquarters from 2 PM to 4 PM on Friday. Since Nagendran was the only candidate, he was elected unopposed.

His nomination was supported by BJP leaders like K Annamalai, L Murugan, Pon Radhakrishnan, Vanathi Srinivasan, and H Raja.

The formal announcement will be made at a party event in Vaanagaram, attended by BJP leaders including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.