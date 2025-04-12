EPS Thanks Modi, Amit Shah for Alliance

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) called the BJP-AIADMK alliance a big moment. He said it would free Tamil Nadu from DMK’s “regressive rule.”

After a dinner with Amit Shah, EPS posted on X. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the reunion.

He said the alliance would correct past mistakes and bring growth and development to Tamil Nadu. “This is a new era of opportunity,” he wrote.

EPS also assured that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would work for the people’s welfare. He said they would bring better governance and prosperity to the state