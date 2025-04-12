KKR Crushes CSK in Dhoni’s Comeback Match as Skipper

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in just 10.1 overs. They chased CSK’s low total of 103/9 with eight wickets to spare.

This was CSK’s fifth straight loss. It was also their lowest IPL score at home. Only RCB’s 70 all-out in 2019 was lower at Chepauk.

The defeat came in MS Dhoni’s comeback match as captain. CSK now sits ninth on the table with just two points from six games.

CSK’s batting has been a major concern this season. The top order failed again, and no batsman could build a strong innings. KKR’s bowlers dominated from the start, sealing an easy win.