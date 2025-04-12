Global semiconductor revenue grows 21 pc in 2024

Worldwide semiconductor revenue reached $655.9 billion in 2024, up 21 per cent from $542.1 billion in 2023, according to a report released on Friday.

According to final results by market intelligence firm Gartner, Nvidia climbed to the No 1 position, overtaking Samsung Electronics and Intel for the first time.

“The position shift among the top 10 semiconductor vendor revenue ranking is due to large demand for AI infrastructure buildout and an increase of 73.4 per cent in memory revenue,” said Gaurav Gupta, VP Analyst at Gartner.

Nvidia moved to the No. 1 spot as a result of a marked increase in demand for its discrete graphic processing units (GPUs) that served as the primary choice for AI workloads in data centres, he added.