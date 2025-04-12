Smartphones now India’s largest export commodity

Smartphones have now become India’s single largest export commodity, crossing an all-time high of Rs 2,00,000 crore in FY25 which is a staggering 55 per cent annual growth, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Friday.

India’s total mobile phone production is also estimated to have reached Rs 5,25,000 crore in FY25, up significantly from Rs 4,22,000 crore in the previous fiscal year, thus signalling an unprecedented ‘Make in India’ success.

“This reflects the growing strength and maturity of India’s electronics sector. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has played a central role in this transformation. It has helped build scale, attract leading global investments, and position India as a competitive and reliable manufacturing base for the world,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.