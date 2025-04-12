Study shows new drug delivery system effective against rare eye cancer

The multi-institutional study led by Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, US, found that percutaneous hepatic perfusion using a melphalan hepatic delivery system may help patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) — a traditionally hard-to-treat cancer and with usually poor outcomes.

Melphalan/Hepatic Delivery System is a drug or medical device combination used for liver-directed treatment of unresectable mUM patients.

This study assessed the efficacy and safety of the melphalan hepatic delivery system versus the best alternative care.