PMK to Hold Chithirai Nilavu Youth Conference Under Ramadoss’ Guidance, Says Anbumani

In a significant development amid internal party tensions, PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has announced that the party will conduct its annual Chithirai Nilavu Youth Conference under the guidance of the party’s founder Dr. S. Ramadoss.

The announcement comes shortly after internal rifts surfaced within the party, following Ramadoss’ decision to remove Anbumani from the position of party president. The move stirred widespread speculation and discussions within political circles and among party cadres.

Following the controversy, PMK treasurer Thilagavathi Amma extended support to Anbumani and voiced dissent against Dr. Ramadoss’ decision. This, in turn, prompted a sharp response from party general secretary Vadivel Ravanan, intensifying the leadership row.

Amid these tensions, Anbumani released a statement asserting his leadership, claiming that he remains the party’s president. However, senior leader G.K. Mani later clarified that the differences between the leaders had been resolved and termed the issue as a “routine matter.”

Today, in a symbolic move signaling unity, Anbumani participated in the traditional “Pandhakkal” ceremony in Thiruvidanthai, marking the formal commencement of preparations for the upcoming youth conference.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Anbumani said,

“Under the guidance of our founder Dr. Ramadoss, the Chithirai Nilavu Youth Festival and Conference will be held on May 11th in the Mamallapuram–Vada Nemili region near Thiruvidanthai. People from all walks of life in Tamil Nadu, as well as members of the backward communities from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, are expected to take part.”

The announcement is being seen as an attempt to project unity and reinvigorate the party’s youth base ahead of future political campaigns.