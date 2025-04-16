Singapore dissolves parliament, paving way for May 3 election

Singapore’s parliament was dissolved Tuesday, paving the way for general elections in which the city-state’s long-ruling People’s Action Party will seek to strengthen its dominance under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The election will be held May 3, the Elections Department said later in the afternoon.

Victory is virtually assured for the PAP, which has led Singapore since its independence in 1965.

But Wong, who was sworn in as Singapore’s fourth leader in May last year, wants to clinch a stronger win after the PAP suffered a setback in 2020 polls over voters’ rising discontent with the government.

Wong succeeded Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down after two decades at the helm. Lee’s departure marked the end of a family dynasty started by his father, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first leader who built the colonial trading outpost into one of the world’s richest nations during 31 years in office.