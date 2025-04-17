National Herald case: BJP says no one has license to loot

Former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the law will take its own course under the Modi government and that probe agencies will not be fazed by the “threats” of the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, he asked the Congress to reply to the substance of allegations against the Gandhis instead of merely offering a political reaction, noting that the opposition party found no relief from the judiciary in its pleas against the probe.

He outlined the main charge against the Gandhis that as the 76 per cent share-holder of the Young India company they “misappropriated” thousands of crores of real estate owned by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which owned the National Herald newspaper.