CJI Khanna recommends appointment of Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as next CJI

Justice Gavai, the second senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Khanna, is set to become the 52nd CJI on May 14 after the retirement of CJI Khanna on May 13.

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, would have a tenure of over six months as the CJI. He is due to retire on November 23, 2025.

CJI Khanna, who was sworn in as the 51st CJI on November 11 last year, recommended to the Union law ministry to appoint Justice Gavai as the next CJI.

The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.