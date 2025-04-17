Targeted for being part of Gandhi family, will soon join politics: Robert Vadra

Vadra, whose wife Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut last year, said he is almost an activist now and will soon join politics as he has been working with people since 1999.

The businessman, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second straight day on Wednesday in a 2008 Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case, said he is being asked the same questions.

He said all this is being done even after the Haryana government has given him a clean chit in the case.