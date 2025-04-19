Isuzu Motors India’s CV export grows 24 pc

Isuzu Motors India has reported a strong 24 per cent growth in its commercial vehicle (CV) exports, reaching 20,312 units in FY25.

This marks a significant jump from 16,329 units exported in the previous financial year, making it the highest among commercial vehicle exporters in the country during this period.

The company continues to play a major role in Isuzu’s global growth, especially in the pickup truck segment, by using India as a strategic hub for both domestic and international markets.

Isuzu manufactures its vehicles at its Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh, which supports both left-hand and right-hand drive models.

These vehicles are exported to countries across Asia and the Middle East, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan