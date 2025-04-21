EPS slams DMK over Trichy water contamination tragedy

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) launched a scathing attack on the DMK government over the recent Trichy tragedy, where four people reportedly lost their lives after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water. Addressing the press at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly premises, the AIADMK chief held the ruling dispensation accountable for what he termed as “a preventable disaster caused by administrative apathy and ministerial negligence.”

EPS didn’t mince words as he ridiculed the state government’s conflicting claims and deflection tactics. “Four innocent lives were lost in Trichy’s Uraiyur area due to what locals allege was contaminated drinking water mixed with sewage. Yet, the minister claims there was no contamination. On what grounds is he denying this when there have been prior complaints from residents to the municipal authorities?” EPS questioned sharply.

He pointed out that if the officials had acted swiftly on the complaints regarding sewage mixing with potable water, the fatalities could have been avoided. “These are not mere lapses—they’re failures of the system. Had prompt action been taken, this tragedy could have been averted. The victims paid with their lives for the government’s indifference,” he said.