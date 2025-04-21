EC is compromised, says Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Boston, said that the ‘Election Commission of India (ECI) is compromised and there is something wrong with the system.’
It is very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, and it is very clear that there is something wrong with the system. I have said this multiple times…More people voted in the Maharashtra Assembly elections than there are adults in Maharashtra, he said.
“The Election Commission gave us a voting figure for 5:30 PM and between 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM, 65 lakh voters voted. This is physically impossible to happen. For a voter to vote, it takes approx 3 minutes, and if you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 AM, but this did not happen…When we asked them for the video graphy, they not only refused but they also changed the law so that now we are not allowed to ask for the video graphy,” Rahul Gandhi added.