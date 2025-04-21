Pope Francis dies at 88 on Easter Monday

Vatican City, Apr 21:

In a moment of profound sorrow for the global Catholic community, Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of over 1.4 billion people, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. The Vatican confirmed the pontiff’s death, stating he succumbed to a prolonged illness that had plagued him in recent years.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, made history in 2013 when he became the first Latin American and the first Jesuit pope. His election followed the unexpected resignation of Pope Benedict XVI — a rare occurrence in the Church’s modern era.

Known for his humility, progressive stances on social justice, and unwavering commitment to the poor and marginalized, Pope Francis ushered in a new era of openness and reform within the Vatican. He championed causes such as climate action, interfaith dialogue, and economic equity, often stirring both admiration and debate within the Church and beyond.

The Vatican had recently reported a decline in the pope’s health following a serious episode of double pneumonia, which he had been battling alongside other age-related ailments. Despite his condition, the pontiff continued to carry out limited public appearances and remained a powerful moral voice on the world stage.

The announcement of his passing was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on Vatican TV:

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.”

World leaders, religious figures, and millions of faithful have begun to mourn his loss, offering prayers and tributes to a pope many saw as a symbol of compassion and change.

Funeral arrangements are expected to follow traditional Vatican protocols, with an elaborate public mourning period and a conclave of cardinals to elect the next successor to the papal throne.

As bells tolled in Rome and candles were lit across churches around the world, the faithful gathered to remember a pope who redefined the papacy in the 21st century — a shepherd who walked with his people until his final breath.