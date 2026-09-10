VCK will support TVK candidates in bypolls, says Thirumavalavan

Chennai, Sept 10:

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has said that his party will extend its support to the TVK candidates in the upcoming by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.

The announcement comes after the formation of the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, which includes the VCK, Congress, MDMK and IUML. Thirumavalavan was among the alliance leaders who participated in the meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday.

The two constituencies have fallen vacant following the resignation of former AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel of Madurantakam and P. Sathyabama of Dharapuram, who subsequently joined the TVK. Vijay has now fielded both of them as TVK candidates for the bypolls.

The by-elections are scheduled for October 6, with counting to be held on October 9. The VCK’s decision to campaign for the TVK candidates gives the ruling alliance an added organisational boost as it takes on the DMK and AIADMK in the two constituencies.

Thirumavalavan’s announcement assumes significance as the alliance seeks to project a united front ahead of the bypolls, with the TVK leadership calling upon its allies and cadre to work for the victory of its candidates.