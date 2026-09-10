DMK confident of victory in bypolls; Durai Murugan says ‘history will repeat itself’

Chennai, Sept 10:

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan has expressed confidence that the party will win the upcoming by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, saying that history would repeat itself.

The DMK has already announced its candidates for the two constituencies and begun its election work. Speaking to reporters, Durai Murugan said the party’s prospects in both seats were bright. He noted that the DMK had contested the previous elections in these constituencies as well and would contest again this time.

He said the party’s election strategy would be revealed at the appropriate time. “If we reveal the strategy now, it will be like the question paper being leaked,” he said, indicating that the DMK would unveil its plans during the campaign.

Referring to the party’s past performance, Durai Murugan said the DMK had won the Anna Nagar and Mayiladuthurai constituencies even when MGR was in power.

“History will repeat itself,” he said, adding that there was no rule that the ruling party must necessarily win every by-election.