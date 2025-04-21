Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace to be out on 23 May 

The much-awaited film ACE, starring ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 23. The official announcement was made today along with an exclusive promotional poster that has already begun creating buzz among fans and film enthusiasts. The much-awaited film ACE, starring ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 23. The official announcement was made today along with an exclusive promotional poster that has already begun creating buzz among fans and film enthusiasts.

Directed by Arumugakumar, ACE features a stellar ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo, and Rajkumar. The film has been produced on a lavish scale by Arumugakumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment and is positioned as a commercial action entertainer.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Karan Bahadur Rawat, with Justin Prabhakaran composing the songs and Sam C.S. scoring the background music. The editing is done by Fenny Oliver, and art direction is overseen by A.K. Muthu.

Shot entirely in Malaysia, ACE has already garnered immense attention through its title teaser, glimpses, and songs, all of which have received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. With the official announcement of its worldwide release on May 23, excitement around the film has reached new heights.