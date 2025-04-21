Jai Karthik’s visual mastery returns with Ten Hours

Renowned cinematographer Jai Karthik, known for his visually striking work in films like Thupparivaalan, Ayogya, and Savarakathi, makes a strong comeback with the crime thriller Ten Hours. Set entirely over one night on a moving bus, the film stars Sibiraj as a police officer investigating a mysterious murder.

Produced by Latha Balu and Durgaini Vinoth under Duvin Studios, and directed by debutant Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal, Ten Hours posed unique challenges for Jai Karthik, especially in capturing intense night sequences within a confined moving vehicle. His ability to blend technical mastery with emotion has already earned early praise from industry insiders.

Jai Karthik’s journey began with a passion for photography, which eventually led him to work under legendary cinematographer P.C. Sreeram. From there, he rose to prominence with critically acclaimed visuals and contributed to blockbuster action films like Leo, Game Changer, and Sikandar, collaborating with top directors and stunt masters like Anbariv.