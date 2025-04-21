Shraddha Srinath’s Kaliyugam to release worldwide on May 9

The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic psychological thriller Kaliyugam, starring acclaimed actors Shraddha Srinath and Aadukalam Kishore, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 9, 2025. The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic psychological thriller Kaliyugam, starring acclaimed actors Shraddha Srinath and Aadukalam Kishore, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 9, 2025.

Directed by debutant Pramodh Sundar, Kaliyugam is a uniquely crafted psychological thriller set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic future. The film is produced by K.S. Ramakrishna and K. Ramcharan under the banners of RK International and Prime Cinemas.

Veteran producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu met the cast and crew recently, conveyed his best wishes for the film’s success, and officially unveiled the release date poster, adding momentum to the film’s promotional campaign.

Set against the backdrop of a crumbling world devastated by apocalyptic events, it explores the intense psychological struggles of human survival in a society where morality and humanity have lost meaning. The story follows emotional and suspenseful journeys of individuals fighting for hope in a broken world. With its gripping narrative and fresh setting, the film promises to take audiences on a thrilling cinematic ride into a hauntingly imagined future.

Shraddha Srinath and Aadukalam Kishore play the lead roles, supported by Iniyan Subramani, Asmal, Hari and Mithun in pivotal roles. The film’s visual tone and atmosphere are crafted by cinematographer K. Ramcharan, who is also one of the producers.

Backed by a team of top-notch technicians, Kaliyugam is touted to be a technically advanced, high-quality thriller on par with international standards.