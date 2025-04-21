First look of Soori starrer Mandaadi unveiled 

The first look of the much-awaited film Mandaadi was unveiled on April 19 in a grand event attended by the film’s cast, crew, and media. The powerful and intense poster has already sparked curiosity and buzz among fans and cinema enthusiasts. The first look of the much-awaited film Mandaadi was unveiled on April 19 in a grand event attended by the film’s cast, crew, and media. The powerful and intense poster has already sparked curiosity and buzz among fans and cinema enthusiasts.

The striking visual, marked by a fierce tone and raw energy, hints at a gripping cinematic experience. The unveiling event provided a platform for the team to share their journey and vision, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

The core creative team includes Co-Producer V. Manikandan, Costume Designer Dinesh Manoharan, and Dance Choreographer Azar. Additional writing is contributed by R. Mohanavasanthan and Thiral Sankar, with makeup by N. Sakthivel, and costuming by Nagu. The DI is handled by Clement, and the striking stills are the work of Kabilan, with G. Anand Kumar behind the camera for still photography. Publicity design comes from Aesthetic Kunjamma, while S.P. Chokkalingam serves as Production Executive, G. Magesh as Executive Producer, and Rekha as PRO.