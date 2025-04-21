First single from Dhanush’s Kuberaa is out

The first single from the highly anticipated pan-Indian film Kuberaa has dropped—and it’s nothing short of electrifying. Titled ‘Poyivaa Nanba’, the song brings together a powerhouse trio of National Award winners—actor-singer Dhanush, director Sekhar Kammula, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). The first single from the highly anticipated pan-Indian film Kuberaa has dropped—and it’s nothing short of electrifying. Titled ‘Poyivaa Nanba’, the song brings together a powerhouse trio of National Award winners—actor-singer Dhanush, director Sekhar Kammula, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

Dhanush’s gripping vocals paired with striking visuals have created an instant sensation. Composed by DSP, the track is already being hailed as a chartbuster, intensifying excitement around the film.

Kuberaa, set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20, promises a gripping blend of emotion, drama, and spectacle. The film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, the film is shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and will release in five languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.