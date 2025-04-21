Scientists create novel method to identify healthy and cancerous cells

They observed malignant fibrosarcoma cells and healthy fibroblasts on a dish and found that tracking and analysis of their paths can be used to differentiate them with up to 94 per cent accuracy.

Beyond diagnosis, their technique may also shed light on cell motility related functions, like tissue healing, according to the study published in the journal PLOS One.

The team of researchers, led by Professor Hiromi Miyoshi, came up with a way of tracking cells using phase-contrast microscopy, one of the most common ways of observing cells.