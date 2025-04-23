Pegasus row: SC sets April 29 to hear pleas for probing unauthorised use

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh posted the hearing on April 29 for want of time.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for some petitioners, said the top court previously directed for supply of reports of a technical panel but no such report was shared.

“This court will have to pass some directions because we have not received the reports. Kindly hear it urgently,” Divan said.

The bench directed for listing the matter next week.

On March 7, the top court fixed April 22 for hearing the pleas.