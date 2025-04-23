US, India can accomplish much more together: Vance

In an address at an event here, Vance said there is much that the US and India can accomplish together in diverse areas including high technology, defence, trade and energy.

Both India and US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement based on shared priorities, he said.

The future of the 21st century will be determined by the strength of India and the US, he said.

Trade relations must be based on fairness, Vance said referring to President Donald Trump’s policy on trade and tariff.

We want to make a bright new world, he said.

He also said President Trump seeks to rebalance global trade so that the US, with friends like India, can build a better future.

In defence, our countries enjoy a close relationship and we can build many military platforms together, he said.

Vance also landed Modi’s leadership.

“I told Prime Minister Modi last night that he has got approval ratings that would make me jealous,” he said.