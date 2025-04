An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from Hyderabad is among the tourists killed in the terror attack in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Manish Ranjan, a native of Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children.

The IB officer, posted in Hyderabad, was on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) visit with his family.

The family, along with many other tourists, was in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, known as ‘Mini Switzerland’, when the terrorists attacked them.