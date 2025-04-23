Newly married navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was shot dead by terrorists while he was enjoying his first trip with his wife to Pahalgam.

Lt Narwal had travelled to Kashmir following his marriage on April 16, with a reception held on April 19. Posted in Kochi, he had joined the Navy just two years ago and was known among peers and superiors as a dedicated and promising officer.