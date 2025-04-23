World leaders condemn terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, Apr 23: Leaders from around the world sent their tributes and condolences after a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of dozens of tourists and an intelligence officer. Twenty-six people died and several others were injured when terrorists opened fire on them in the tourist town of Pahalgam.
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the terror attack, saying, “This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.” A statement from his office further stated that “I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured.
The US Vice President, JD Vance, who is currently in India with his family on an official-cum-personal visit, also expressed his shock over the attack. “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”
The Government of Iran also sent its tributes and condolences, saying, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured.”
In its condemnation of the terror attack in Kashmir, the Government of Sri Lanka said it “strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured”.
The United Arab Emirates also issued a statement in which it strongly condemned the incident, saying “The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people. UAE expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.”