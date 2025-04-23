World leaders condemn terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, Apr 23: Leaders from around the world sent their tributes and condolences after a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of dozens of tourists and an intelligence officer. Twenty-six people died and several others were injured when terrorists opened fire on them in the tourist town of Pahalgam. New Delhi, Apr 23: Leaders from around the world sent their tributes and condolences after a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of dozens of tourists and an intelligence officer. Twenty-six people died and several others were injured when terrorists opened fire on them in the tourist town of Pahalgam.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the terror attack, saying, “This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.” A statement from his office further stated that “I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured.

The US Vice President, JD Vance, who is currently in India with his family on an official-cum-personal visit, also expressed his shock over the attack. “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”