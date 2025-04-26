Convocation fete at SRIHER

“Even as technology transforms healthcare delivery, doctors must remain ethical, humane, and treat patients with dignity and respect,” said Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services, New Delhi. She was delivering the 39th convocation address at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) here today. “Even as technology transforms healthcare delivery, doctors must remain ethical, humane, and treat patients with dignity and respect,” said Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services, New Delhi. She was delivering the 39th convocation address at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) here today.

Speaking to the graduating students, she said, “We stand at the crossroads of technology and tradition. Artificial intelligence, genomics, wearable health monitors, robotic surgeries, and drone-based medical logistics are today’s realities. In the Armed Forces Medical Services, innovations like telemedicine, drone-enabled blood delivery, simulation-based trauma training, and AI-driven triage systems are saving lives in the remotest terrains.”

She urged students to lead this technological revolution with a strong ethical foundation. “The nation you serve will look to you not just as physicians but also as leaders, educators, and innovators,” she said, stressing healthcare equity, rural outreach, gender sensitivity, and national resilience as key areas of focus.

Addressing the faculty, she emphasized their role in shaping future doctors who are proficient, compassionate, and ethically grounded. She also awarded 40 gold medals to 29 outstanding candidates, with Dr. V. Sanjana receiving five medals for all-round excellence in MBBS.

Chancellor Mr. V.R. Venkataachalam conferred degrees on 637 graduates across medical, engineering, and management streams, while Pro Chancellor Mr. R.V. Sengutuvan distributed certificates.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr. Uma Sekar highlighted initiatives to boost internationalization, attract foreign students, and promote dual and twinning programmes. She mentioned recent MOUs signed with IIT-M Pravartak, Universities of Maryland, Michigan and Malaya, Rochester Institute of Technology, Colorado State University, and VIT to foster research collaborations.

UGC nominee Dr. K.R. Ramesh, Dean Dr. K. Balaji Singh, Registrar Dr. S. Senthil Kumar, Controller of Examinations Dr. R. Jothimalar, Director of Finance & Accounts Mr. J. Ravisankar, and other senior officials attended the event.