Anbumani demands closure of NLC Plant

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has strongly urged the government to shut down the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) plant, citing severe environmental and health hazards caused by its operations in Cuddalore district.

In a statement issued today, Anbumani highlighted the findings of a study conducted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which revealed that mercury levels in groundwater and water bodies near NLC’s mines and thermal power stations were up to 115 times higher than permissible limits. The alarming contamination has raised serious concerns about the safety and health of residents living in the affected areas.

Despite the deteriorating living conditions caused by the environmental degradation attributed to NLC’s activities, Anbumani expressed concern that neither the central nor the state government had taken effective measures to protect the public.

The findings of the TNPCB’s recent study were based on a directive issued by the Southern Zonal Bench of the National Green Tribunal in July 2024, which had ordered a detailed investigation into the health impacts of NLC’s mining and power generation activities. Tests showed mercury contamination 62 times the allowable limit in Vanathirayapuram and 115 times higher in the Buckingham Canal area. Even the Veeranam Lake, a crucial water source for Chennai, was found to be contaminated.

Anbumani pointed out that the latest revelations were not surprising, citing an earlier 2023 study by the NGO “Poovulagin Nanbargal,” which found groundwater mercury levels up to 250 times higher than permissible limits in North Vellur village. Health issues such as kidney problems, skin diseases, and respiratory ailments were reported in over 90% of the surveyed households.

He reiterated that he had long been raising concerns about the irreversible damage caused to Cuddalore’s environment and the health of its residents by NLC’s activities. Even the central government had ackn