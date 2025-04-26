MTC bus services resume from Chennai airport

In a major boost to public transport connectivity, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has resumed direct bus services from Chennai International Airport after a gap of 20 years. The long-pending demand of commuters was fulfilled on Friday, as buses now operate directly from inside the airport premises, providing convenient access to key areas of the city and suburbs.

The newly resumed services include buses between the airport and Kilambakkam bus terminus every 15 minutes, and between the airport and Akkarai via Radial Road, OMR, and ECR every 30 minutes. These routes are expected to greatly benefit passengers heading to the city’s southern suburbs, where earlier they had to walk over a kilometer to reach the nearest bus stop on GST Road.

Chennai Airport, one of the busiest international airports in the country, lacked proper public bus connectivity for over two decades, pushing travelers to rely on expensive taxi services. Following repeated requests from the public, MTC obtained the necessary permissions to allow buses inside the airport premises, bringing much-needed relief to daily commuters and long-distance travelers alike.

State Minister Anbarasan officially flagged off the resumed services at the airport on Friday evening. In addition to the airport routes, MTC also inaugurated new services between Tambaram and Malayambakkam (near Padappai) and between Adambakkam and Kilambakkam, further strengthening the suburban transport network.