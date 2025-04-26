Cracker blast in Salem: CM announces solarium

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a relief amount of ₹3 lakh each to the families of three people who lost their lives in a tragic firecracker explosion during a temple festival near Omalur in Salem district.

The incident occurred on Friday at Kanjanayakkanpatti village, where the Draupathi Amman temple festival was being celebrated after a gap of 27 years. The festival drew participation from residents of 18 nearby villages.

The explosion happened during the procession for the celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam) of the deity, when a spark from bursting firecrackers ignited a bag of firecrackers being carried on a motorbike. The resulting blast killed three people on the spot — Selvaraj (29), Tamizhselvan (11), and Karthi (11). Several others were injured in the mishap.

Expressing deep condolences, Chief Minister Stalin announced the financial aid to support the bereaved families during this difficult time.