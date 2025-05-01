India beats SL in physical disability T20 Series

India secured a resounding 66-run win over Sri Lanka in the second match of the Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Series held at the Kini Sports Arena. India secured a resounding 66-run win over Sri Lanka in the second match of the Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Series held at the Kini Sports Arena.

Batting first, India posted a competitive total of 189/6 in 20 overs. Rajesh Kannur played a steady knock, scoring 51 off 42 balls, giving India a solid platform.

In reply, Sri Lanka struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Captain Ravindra Sante led from the front with a brilliant spell, taking 4 wickets for just 13 runs, and was named Man of the Match.

Sri Lanka’s Shon Pesala showed resistance with an unbeaten 45, while Isuru Fernando impressed with the ball, picking up 2 wickets. However, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 123 in 18.2 overs.

The series, organized by Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment, continues to raise the bar for disability cricket, showcasing remarkable talent and determination.