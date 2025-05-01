TN to launch website featuring Tamil baby names: Stalin

In a significant cultural initiative, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced the launch of a dedicated website featuring beautiful Tamil baby names along with their meanings. The platform will be developed and maintained by the Tamil Virtual Academy under the Department of Tamil Development. In a significant cultural initiative, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced the launch of a dedicated website featuring beautiful Tamil baby names along with their meanings. The platform will be developed and maintained by the Tamil Virtual Academy under the Department of Tamil Development.

The announcement comes as part of the Chief Minister’s ongoing appeal to Tamil families to give their children meaningful names rooted in Tamil language and culture. Addressing a wedding ceremony of party functionary Mylai Velu in Chennai, Stalin reiterated his request: “Please name your children with beautiful Tamil names. That is my humble appeal.”

This statement gained traction after a social media user shared the video, suggesting that while many parents wish to choose Tamil names, there is a lack of reliable platforms or websites in Tamil Nadu that offer a curated list of names with meanings. The user recommended that the Tamil Development Department or the Tamil Virtual Academy create such a site.

Responding to the post, Chief Minister Stalin confirmed on social media: “A dedicated website featuring beautiful Tamil baby names along with their meanings will be launched by the Tamil Virtual Academy.”

The move has been widely appreciated as an effort to promote Tamil language and identity among future generations, ensuring that the richness of Tamil culture is reflected right from a child’s name.