Rajini expresses concern over youth losing touch with culture

Rajinikanth has voiced his concern over the growing disconnect between the younger generation and India's rich cultural heritage. In a video message broadcast during a recent event in Chennai, the veteran actor lamented how the mobile phone era has led many youths—and even some elders—to become unaware of the greatness of Indian traditions and culture.

“In today’s mobile phone era, many of our youngsters, and even some grown-ups, are unaware of the richness and depth of Indian culture and traditions,” Rajinikanth said in the video.

He pointed out that while some Indians overlook their own heritage, people from Western countries are increasingly turning towards India in search of peace and happiness. “They are coming here to find peace and joy, which they say is missing in their lives. They are embracing meditation, yoga, and a more natural way of living,” he noted.

Rajinikanth emphasized the need to create awareness among the youth about India’s cultural legacy. “We must instill in them an appreciation for our heritage. It is essential to build awareness and help them reconnect with the values that define our civilization,” he said.

The actor’s message comes at a time when cultural identity and tradition are becoming central to various social discussions across the country.