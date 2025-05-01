Stalin Warns Party Cadres: “Discipline is Key, Action Will Be Taken if Limits Crossed”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has issued a stern yet motivational letter to party cadres, reminding them of the importance of discipline and restraint while asserting the government’s achievements and future goals.

In the letter, Stalin highlighted the numerous welfare schemes and progressive announcements made by various ministers during the recent Assembly session. He also pointed out the government’s efforts to counter controversial moves by the central government, including the resolution against the proposed amendments to the Wakf Act.

Referring to the absence of the Opposition Leader on the final day of the session, Stalin said he extended a civil handshake to other MLAs, including alliance and deputy opposition members, underscoring the DMK’s commitment to decorum and parliamentary values.

Stalin emphasized, “We conduct ourselves with dignity. But if anyone among us crosses the line of civility, we will not hesitate to take action.” He affirmed that there is no scheme that the DMK government has promised but failed to implement.

He further stated that people across Tamil Nadu are increasingly recognizing the DMK’s genuine efforts, echoing the faith shown by party cadres. “DMK is not just a party for Tamil Nadu’s welfare but one that safeguards India’s democracy. Even our opponents’ conscience knows this truth,” he wrote.

Concluding the letter with a rallying call, Stalin expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu will continue to fight and emerge victorious, and that the DMK will once again return to power.