Blast at firecracker warehouse triggers fire

Virudhunagar, May 1: A massive explosion at a firecracker warehouse near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday triggered a raging fire, causing panic in the surrounding areas. Initial reports suggest that the firecrackers were being stored illegally in the facility.

The explosion occurred in the afternoon, and eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by a series of smaller blasts as the firecrackers ignited in rapid succession. Thick smoke and flames could be seen from a distance as the fire spread quickly across the godown.

Fire and rescue services were immediately dispatched to the scene and have been engaged in extensive firefighting efforts to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters are reportedly working under challenging conditions due to the constant risk of further explosions.

Virudhunagar District Superintendent of Police Kannan confirmed that the warehouse was functioning without proper authorization. “This firecracker warehouse was set up illegally. We are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action once the probe is complete,” he said.

Police officials are currently examining the scene and gathering evidence to determine the cause of the blast and to identify those responsible for operating the illegal storage unit.

Virudhunagar district, known for its firecracker manufacturing units, has witnessed similar incidents in the past, raising serious concerns about safety violations and illegal storage practices. Authorities have reiterated the importance of adhering to safety regulations and have promised strict action against those flouting the law.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the extent of property damage is yet to be assessed.